Mercy Health set to open awaited $200M Mason hospital

Mercy Health is set to open its long-awaited $200 million medical facility in Mason later this month.

Medical services at Kings Mills Hospital – located on the former site of the College Football Hall of Fame on Kings Island Drive – will begin on Sunday, Jan. 21. When it opens, the 60-bed, 175,000 square-foot, acute-care facility will become just the second to serve Warren County and the first in Mason.

Mercy Health officials said its two-story compound is the first full hospital built in Greater Cincinnati in nearly a decade.

Mercy Health Kings Mills Hospital

Jason Asic, president of Mercy Health–Kings Mills, said the goal of the project was to ensure the people of Mason and neighboring communities had a hospital in their own backyard.

Mercy Health operates hospitals in five other areas of Greater Cincinnati: Monfort Heights, Anderson, Clermont County, Fairfield and The Jewish Hospital in Kenwood.

“Closer proximity means shorter ambulance rides, faster medical interventions, and better outcomes for area patients,” Asic said.

Bringing health care closer to the people

Mason Mayor Diana Nelson described the opening of Mercy Health–Kings Mills Hospital as a “great way to start the new year.”

Nelson, who’s been on the Mason City Council since 2016, recalled back in January 2021 when she and her colleagues voted to approve a mix of incentives and other partnerships to attract the hospital to the region. More than 80% of investment and job creation in Mason over the past eight years has been within the bio-health sector, according to the city.

To date, Kings Mills Hospital has hired more 200 staff members and has plans to expand its workforce as needed, per Mercy Health.

Nationally, each hospital job supports two additional local jobs, based on data from the American Hospital Association. The association noted that every dollar spent by hospitals supports about $2.30 of additional local business activity.

“How rewarding for us to see it come to fruition and help open its doors to the community,” Nelson said.

A community welcome to Kings Mills Hospital

To familiarize Warren County residents with their new hospital, Mercy Health planned a community open house event for Saturday, Jan. 13. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can tour the space and learn more about its programs and services.

Kings Mills Hospital features a 24/7 emergency department that has 16 permanent treatment spaces. There’s also a space adjacent to the ER that the hospital can expand into if need arises. There’s also a helipad to make it series to transport serious trauma cases to and from other facilities.

In addition to emergency care, the hospital offers general and orthopedic surgery, a Level 1 catheterization lab, an intensive care unit, four operating rooms and three procedure suites. Like the ER, the hospital has additional shell space for eventual expansion.

The 30-acre facility also has an attached medical office building for specialist care. Those include ENT, audiology, general surgery, pulmonology, orthopedics, cardiology and lab services. The size of the campus allows for additional growth in the future if demand for care grows, said Brian Gwyn, president of Mercy Health – Cincinnati.

“We’re grateful to the City of Mason for their partnership as we’ve worked to create a space of wellness and hope centered around our patients and their families,” he added. “Together, we are bringing high-quality health care close to home for area residents.”