Dater Foundation gifts $35K to Baker Hunt this holiday season

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center received a $35,000 gift this holiday season, enabling the Covington-based organization to expand its off-campus youth programming.

The donation came from the Charles H. Dater Foundation, which has provided millions of dollars in grants to Greater Cincinnati nonprofits since 1985. The foundation places an emphasis on programs and organizations focused on supporting young people through art and culture, education, health care and social services.

Baker Hunt plans to use its Dater Foundation funds to expand art education and creative opportunities at local schools.

Established in 1922, Baker Hunt provides professional instruction in nearly all art media – visual art, cooking and movement classes and workshops. While the Dater Foundation grant is for children’s enrichment, Baker Hunt provides classes and workshops to students of all ages. It hosts regular programs at the VA Medical Center, adult day cares and senior centers as well as its Greenup Street headquarters.

On Thursday, the organization announced a series of new classes for the upcoming spring session, including wet felting, decorative egg painting and introduction to fine art markers. Themes in the teaching kitchen include hibachi at home, a Star Trek-inspired dinner and sushi classes.

Beyond these new offerings, students can expect classes in more traditional mediums as well – painting, ceramics, mosaics, stained glass and photography.

Every year, Baker Hunt serves more than 3,500 people. Program scholarships are available.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center