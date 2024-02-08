Museum Center to launch gallery focused on biology, technology

The Cincinnati Museum Center unveiled details of an upcoming permanent gallery focused on biology, technology and workforce developments thanks to a partnership with Mayfield Brain & Spine.

Mayfield’s naming rights sponsorship provides significant financial support to the newest addition to CMC’s Museum of Natural History & Science. The gallery is in the final stages of development. Plans are for the gallery to open this summer.

Elizabeth Pierce, CMC’s president and CEO, described the partnership as vital to “(making) this new gallery a reality.”

“They share our passion for educating the next generation of healthy individuals and will inspire future health care and technology professionals,” she said of Greater Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain and Spine. “Together, we will demonstrate that where healthy systems and disease intersect, innovation and health care triumph.”

The yet-to-be-named gallery will be an interactive experience. Guests will discover how the body works, the steps to prevent injuries and promote wellness and the breakthroughs that help us back to good health.

CMC didn’t release financial terms of the sponsorship agreement. However, Pierce described Mayfield as being a natural partner for the new gallery.

The museum plans to leverage the professional expertise of Mayfield Brain & Spine, an independent neurosurgery practice with 21 neurosurgeons and 275 associates. Those surgeons and other providers treat brain tumors, spinal deformity, strokes and a variety of other disorders of the brain and spine.

In announcing the collaboration, Mayfield officials described the partnership with CMC as another way to serve their home community.

“We are excited to join a long-term partnership with another wonderful regional icon with an educational mission to make this gallery possible,” said Mayfield CEO Mark Vorherr.

Cincinnati Museum Center