Grants available for colleges, nonprofits focused on journalism diversity

The Scripps Howard Fund is offering grants of up to $30,000 to universities and nonprofits to help increase diversity and inclusion in the journalism industry across the country.

Funding will go toward innovative ideas to engage post-secondary students from diverse backgrounds in journalism and support environments that make them feel welcome.

With these grants, the Cincinnati-based public charity aims to support experiential learning opportunities focused on advancing equity and diversity in the journalism pipeline.

Students edit video for a TV broadcast.

A focus area is programming that prepares journalism students for professional and public challenges they may face as people of color or members of other under-represented groups. The Scripps Fund also seeks initiatives that want to foster connections between students from various backgrounds and equip students with tools to ensure they include a broad range of voices in their community coverage.

Proposals may address any of these purposes or a combination of them.

Applicants can either propose a new program or outline how the funding would help expand an existing project. High school programs or college internship programs are not eligible.

Mike Canan – a longtime journalist and editor, most recently with WCPO-TV in Cincinnati – is the Fund’s director of journalism strategies. He’ll host a digital question-and-answer session about the grant program at 2 p.m. EST on March 14. To register, send Canan an email at mike.canan@scripps.com.

The deadline to apply is April 15. The Scripps Fund team will select finalists in June.

About the Scripps Howard Fund

For more than 60 years the Scripps Howard Fund has provided programs and funding to engage communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes in E.W. Scripps Company markets.

Recently, the Scripps Howard Fund has dedicated efforts toward increasing diversity and inclusion in journalism. Last year, it provided a total of $150,000 in diversity and inclusion grants to a mixture of national universities and nonprofits, including the the likes of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the University of Texas at Arlington.

The student-led “Good Morning Indian Country” program. (Scripps Howard Fund)

The University of Kansas used a $16,000 grant in 2023 to benefit its “Good Morning Indian Country” news program. The weekly show is the only Native student-led weekly Native news and information program in the nation.

This round of grant funding is open to both local and national organizations.

Scripps Howard Fund