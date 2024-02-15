Ohio Arts Council awards $5K grants to regional artists

A collection of local artists specializing in everything from choreography to poetry won grant funding from the Ohio Arts Council.

In total, the state agency approved $375,000 for 75 grants to Ohio artists through its annual Individual Excellence Awards program. The program recognizes outstanding accomplishments by artists in a variety of disciplines.

During this funding cycle, OAC accepted applications in choreography, criticism, fiction, non-fiction, music composition, playwriting/screenplays and poetry. Each award is $5,000, with one collaborative award being shared.

Only four grants went to creatives in Cincinnati, but there were other awards to artists living in Blue Ash, Loveland, Dayton, Fairborn and Kettering. Dayton had the second-most local winners with three.

The majority of the regional awards were in the category of poetry – Preeti Parikh (Blue Ash), Matt Hart (Cincinnati), LaWanda Walters (Cincinnati), Felicia Zamora (Cincinnati) and Marlo Starr (Dayton).

Leslie Dworkin and Countess V. Winfrey, both from Dayton, received grants for choreography. Erin Flanagan (Kettering) and Jessica Strawser (Loveland) claimed prizes in fiction, while Tyler Kline (Cincinnati) was the region’s lone winner in music composition.

The complete list of winners is below.

With this grant program, the OAC aims to give artists the resources to experiment and explore their art forms, develop skills and advance their careers, and receive affirmation and acknowledgment for outstanding work.

“On behalf of the Ohio Arts Council, I want to congratulate this year’s Individual Excellence Award recipients,” said Donna S. Collins, the organization’s executive director. “Their work continues to exemplify Ohio’s wealth of exceptional artistic talent and demonstrates that artists can thrive in our great state.”

2024 Individual Excellence Awards

Choreography

Dominic Moore Dunson, Akron

Errin Weaver, Cleveland

David Shimotakahara, Cleveland Heights

Leslie Dworkin, Dayton

Countess V. Winfrey, Dayton

Thaliyah Cools-Lartigue, Fairborn

Sujatha Srinivasan, Strongsville

Criticism

Jeremy Glazier, Columbus

Ann Cooper Albright, Oberlin

Zoë Brigley, Powell

Fiction

Lisa Sarkis, Akron

Meghan Louise Wagner, Avon Lake

Daniel Melnick, Beachwood

Isaiah Hunt, Bedford Heights

Sergei Lobanov-Rostovsky, Bexley

Lawrence Coates, Bowling Green

Michael Credico, Cleveland

Leah Pusecker-Reynolds, Columbus

Leslie J. Anderson, Delaware

Margot Singer, Granville

Erin Flanagan, Kettering

Thao Thai, Lewis Center

Jessica Strawser, Loveland

Madeline ffitch, Millfield

Allegra Hyde, Oberlin

Sharona Muir, Perrysburg

Ayendy Bonifacio, Toledo

Music Composition

Jennifer Maurer, Akron

Robert McClure, Athens

Tyler Kline, Cincinnati

Margaret Brouwer, DMA, Cleveland Heights

Keith Fitch, Cleveland Heights

Zakk Jones, Columbus

Rocco Di Pietro, Columbus

Dan Bruce, Lakewood

Darren Frate, Shaker Heights

Non-fiction

Eric LeMay, Athens

Maggie Smith, Bexley

Sayuri Matsuura Ayers, Columbus

Louise Ling Edwards, Columbus

Michelle Herman, Columbus

Laura Larson, Columbus

Amy Butcher, Delaware

Angie Romines, Dublin

Cris Harris, Madison

Fatima Matar, North Olmsted

Mimi Dixon, Springfield

Playwriting

Logan Cutler Smith, Cleveland

Jenny Deller, Columbus

Chris Leyva, Columbus

Wendy MacLeod, Gambier

Merri Biechler, Guysville

Matthew Michael Moore, Hilliard

Erin Dolan, Lakewood

Eric Pfeffinger, Toledo

Matt Foss, Toledo

Poetry

Carrie George, Akron

Diana Lueptow, Akron

Preeti Parikh, Blue Ash

Amy Hughes, Chagrin Falls

Matt Hart, Cincinnati

LaWanda Walters, Cincinnati

Felicia Zamora, Cincinnati

Kortney Morrow, Cleveland

Babette Cieskowski, Columbus

Cait Weiss Orcutt, Columbus

Mandy Shunnarah, Columbus

Clayton Spencer, Columbus

Marlo Starr, Dayton

Andrew Grace, Gambier

Nicole Robinson, Kent

Katherine Hedeen and Victor Rodriguez Nunez (in collaboration), Mount Vernon

Melissa Barrett, Shaker Heights

Philip Metres, University Heights

Keith Leonard, Worthington

