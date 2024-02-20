GCF elects new board leadership, adds members

Greater Cincinnati Foundation recently held elections for leadership positions on its governing board and also approved two new members.

Ellen G. van der Horst, director of the Triversity Construction Company, is taking over as GCF’s board chair. The new vice chair is David Osborn, president of Osborn Williams & Donohoe, LLC, an independent registered investment advisor.

The organization also voted to add Brian E. Hodgett and Herb Robinson to the board for three-year terms. Both men have spent the bulk of their professional careers with Procter & Gamble.

Ellen G. van der Horst David Osborn Herb Robinson

Details about the leadership team and new members are below.

“These new members represent a wide range of talents, strengths, and lived experiences that will help take our foundation to new, exciting heights,” GCF wrote in a statement.

Greater Cincinnati Foundation is the region’s leading community foundation. The organization provides grants to nonprofits and programs that serve residents across an eight-county region in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Beyond the new leaders, the organization’s board re-appointed five existing members. Vada Hill and Digi Schueler will each serve a second term, while Steve Jemison, John Domaschko and Sallie Westheimer all got approved for a third time.

Board chair

Ellen G. van der Horst is a former president and CEO of the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. Prior to joining the chamber, she spent 22 years with PNC Financial Services Group, ultimately ascending to the role of executive vice president and chief marketing officer. She began her career in brand management at P&G.

Today, van der Horst is the director of Triversity Construction Company and chairs the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park board. She’s also been a member of several business and civic organizations, including 3CDC, CincyTech, the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, the American Red Cross, the Strive Partnership, the Seven Hills School, Cincinnati Opera and ArtsWave.

Vice chair

David Osborn is president of Osborn Williams & Donohoe, LLC. He leads the firm’s Dividend Growth Strategy team and is responsible for portfolio management, client service and investment research. Osborn is also a past president of the Cincinnati Society of Financial Analysts, now known as the CFA Institute of Cincinnati.

Osborn sits on the board of directors of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and is a trustee for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He’s also on the investment committee at Mount Saint Joseph University and previously chaired the board of trustees for the Contemporary Arts Center.

New board members

Brian E. Hodgett is vice president of state government relations and Ohio community relations for P&G. He’s on a variety of executive committees and boards, including Cintrifuse, 3CDC, REDI Cincinnati, Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Workforce Innovation Center and the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee.

Herb Robinson is a P&G retiree who most recently served as associate director of worldwide quality assurance. He’s held a variety of advisory positions at Ohio State University and currently participates in several Greater Cincinnati Foundation committees. Robinson spends much of his free time volunteering as a tax preparer and supporting his church. He also has active roles with the Avondale Running Club, the Professional Artistic Research Projects and Cincinnati’s professional tennis tournament.

Greater Cincinnati Foundation