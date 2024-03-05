MadTree creates Frida-inspired drinks, hosts Women’s History events

In honor of Women’s History Month, MadTree brewed up a series of beverages and events to celebrate iconic artists Frida Kahlo and support future trailblazers looking for a chance to shine.

The Oakley-based brewery has created both a limited edition canned cocktail and specialty beer in honor of Kahlo, a Mexican painter, activist and feminist hero.

Frida is a tequila and soda drink with prickly pear, lime and jalapeño. The beverage – part of MadTree’s Sway line – is available in the taproom and local stores. The beer-maker also has a new IPA, “Flower Crown,” named in honor of the headwear Kahlo is wearing in one of her most famous self-portraits. The beer is available at MadeTree’s taproom only.

Proceeds from the sale of both beverages go to the local chapter of the Pink Boots Society, a national organization focused on assisting, inspiring and encouraging women and non-binary individuals to pursue careers in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry.

Members of the local Pink Boots group have participated in the collaboration brew day for the past six years, including this one. For the past two years, the group paid particular focus on the design and manufacturing of Sway cocktails.

“From concept to liquid creation, this is a team effort by the women at MadTree,” said Brittany Frey, MadTree’s production manager.

Money raised through the sale of these beverages go back to the Cincinnati chapter of Pink Boots. The group supports Pink Boots members across the region through a variety of educational opportunities and professional experiences.

“We’re proud to serve customers products that taste great and tell the stories of women who’ve made their mark on the world,” Frey said.

Celebrating strong, successful women

Beyond the month (or so)-long beverage sales, MadTree is hosting a pair of major events celebrating women in art. The first, Ascending Women, will take place Thursday, March 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. It will include a panel discussion by local influential women in art, special exhibits and 25 booths featuring female makers and vendors.

The next day, MadTree will host a free Women in Art Showcase in its Barrel Room. From 5 to 8 p.m., attendees can witness an interactive art experience, art exhibits and content from more than 30 female artists and vendors.

MadTree is accepting clothing donations both evenings to support Dress for Success Cincinnati and Adventure Crew.

Since its founding in 2013, MadTree has grown into an award-winning brewery. Beyond creating a quality product, the company earned the coveted B Corp Certification. It’s a speciality designation for businesses meeting the highest standards of social and environmental impact.

MadTree is also a member of 1% for the Planet, which is a commitment to donate 1% of all sales to local, sustainable nonprofits.

Proceeds from the sale of tickets to the Ascending Women event will go toward MadTree’s 1% for the Planet nonprofit partners, said Rhiannon Hoeweler, the brewery’s vice president of experience and impact.

For the second year in a row, MadTree partnered with locally founded Power to Pursue mover to find “new and exciting ways to celebrate all the amazing women in our community and beyond,” Hoeweler said. She voiced excitement about working with the movement’s creator, Rachel DesRochers.

“To highlight so many women who are creating & building businesses in our backyard is a dream come true,” DesRochers said.

MadTree Ascending Women