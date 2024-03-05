Women Helping Women expands to Clermont County

Women Helping Women kicked off Women’s History Month by expanding services to a fifth county in Southwest Ohio.

As of Monday, survivors of gender-based violence living in Clermont County can now tap into the nonprofit’s network of tools and resources.

The move empowers the 51-year-old organization to meet the needs of survivors who otherwise wouldn’t have the support of a 24/7 hospital accompaniment team, according to Kristin Smith Shrimplin, president and CEO of WHW.

Smith Shrimplin noted that for “far too long crucial needs went unmet” in Clermont County, leading to gaps in coverage. With this expansion, WHW can now provide residents of that area with access to its hotline and the move enables its staff to “collaborate with so many more partners each year,” she added.

WHW’s most recent expansion has been several years in the making. However, planning took a major step forward last year thanks to considerable leveraged capital and the development of an enhanced support network.

Last year, the organization’s Rise Beyond Violence growth campaign raised roughly $10 million, nearly double the initial goal. Smith Shrimplin specifically highlighted Mercy Health and The HealthPath Foundation of Ohio for “showing up for survivors and for making WHW’s Clermont County expansion a reality.”

“This is what collaborative, trust-based funding looks like,” she added.

Five decades of supporting survivors

Founded in 1973, Women Helping Women began as a way to support and empower those who’ve experienced gender-based violence. Focus areas include things like dating violence, sexual violence, domestic violence, crisis services and stalking.

WHW operates from a public health, survivor-centric framework that relies on evidence-based prevention and expert crisis intervention. Longtime parters in this work include Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

Kristin Smith Shrimplin by Helen Adams for Movers and Makers 2023

Initially focused on Hamilton County, WHW expanded to Butler County in 2013. It began services in Adams and Brown counties four years later.

Today, the nonprofit operates three offices and serves more than 7,000 clients annually.

“We thank everyone for coming together to lift up and empower survivors,” Smith Shrimplin.

Women Helping Women