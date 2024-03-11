Red Cross to honor altafiber CEO for community work

The Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross is honoring Leigh Fox for his years of leadership and meaningful advocacy for the community.

Fox – who’s president and CEO of Cincinnati-based altafiber – will receive the Clara Barton Award for Humanitarian Service during a breakfast event on March 14. The award presentation at Cincinnati’s Music Hall starts at 9 a.m. and will stream live online.

Leigh Fox, president and CEO of altafiber

“I’m grateful for his commitment to the Red Cross mission and for his energetic enthusiasm to improving the Greater Cincinnati area,” said Stephanie Byrd, regional CEO of the Central & Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross.

Supporting those who support Greater Cincinnati

The Clara Barton Award received its name in honor of the founder and first leader of the American Red Cross. The Cincinnati chapter gives the award every year to an individual, group of individuals, or corporation which exemplifies Barton’s humanitarian spirit.

In announcing the award, Byrd praised Fox for his dedication to the region through “various commitments to a vast array of organizations, institutions and causes which positively impact this place we call home.” Those commitments include the UC Foundation, the UC Lindner School of Business executive cabinet, ArtsWave, the Anthony Munoz Foundation and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Byrd described Fox as “instrumental” to the Cincinnati chapter of the Red Cross, notably in helping establish a partnership with altafiber to expand the Home Fire Campaign. Through this initiative, the Red Cross installs free smoke alarms in homes throughout the community. Fox spearheaded the idea of having company technicians do the free smoke alarm installations while they were already out on service calls.

“This is just one example of Leigh’s hands-on approach to his humanitarian service,” Byrd said, adding “he supplies the vision and then follows through with action.”

About the award

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches life safety skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The nonprofit organization depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

Beyond recognizing community leaders for their service, the annual Clara Barton Award for Humanitarian Service event serves as a fundraiser for the local chapter of the Red Cross. Funds generated will support programs in Brown, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Dearborn and Ohio counties in Indiana; and Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties in Kentucky.

This year’s awards program is possible because of the generosity of “Humanity” sponsor Duke Energy and presenting sponsor Health Carousel.

“Health Carousel would like to congratulate Leigh Fox on his incredible impact improving lives in our communities and beyond,” said Health Carousel COO Erik Schumann. “He truly embodies the humanitarian spirit of the award’s namesake, Clara Barton.”

American Red Cross Cincinnati