$33M in tax credits available for Ohio-based film, stage productions

The state of Ohio is once again working to lure Hollywood and Broadway quality productions to what it calls the “Heart of Creativity” by offering more than $33 million in financial incentives.

The Ohio Department of Development just announced the reopening of the application process for its Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit program. The longstanding initiative provides a refundable tax credit of 30% on production cast and crew wages plus other eligible in-state spending for feature-length films, documentaries, pre-Broadway productions, miniseries, video games and music videos.

This round, more than $33.4 million in funding is available.

Applications are available online. They’re due by 4 p.m. on June 1. The state plans to announce awarded projects on or before July 31.

“Our Motion Picture Tax Credit program helps to put Ohio on the global stage,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the department, said in a statement. “This program attracts major motion pictures, television shows, and Broadway productions to Ohio, supporting artists and showcasing communities.”

Bringing the Queen City on the silver screen

Created in 2009, the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit aims to encourage and develop a strong film industry across the state, Mihalik said.

It does so by providing $50 million in tax credits annually, evenly divided between the two rounds, plus any rollover amounts from the preceding period and any recaptured funds from previous productions. The Department of Development withholds $5 million every year to use specifically for Broadway and theatrical productions.

The first awarded projects are television series or miniseries, then to all others. Reviewers make decisions based on two main qualities: the positive economic impact on Ohio and the long-term effect on the state’s motion picture or theatrical production industries.

In February, the state awarded more than $44 million in tax credits for 23 film projects set to take place across the state. Nine of those are taking place in Cincinnati, Dayton and the more general region of Southwest Ohio.

Additional information about the program and eligibility are available on the Ohio Department of Development website.

