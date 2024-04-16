Summerfair Cincinnati to unveil poster design at kickoff event

Summerfair Cincinnati is kicking off its season a little early by releasing the winning design of its annual commemorative poster contest during a special celebration on April 25. Organizers also plan to use the occasion to debut a new seasonal beer created for this year’s fine art and craft show.

The event at the new HighGrain Brentwood site on Winton Road will go from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees will get a first look at the winning poster created by Anne Shannon, a Cincinnati-based graphic designer.

Shannon will be at HighGrain to sign copies of the commemorative poster. The schedule for the evening also includes music by Faux Frenchmen, who are performing at Summerfair this year.

Those in attendance on April 25 will also get a chance to try out the Summerfair’s signature beer for 2024, created by HighGrain Brewing Co. Described as “perfect for summer,” the “light and refreshing brew” features citrus notes. The can features elements of Shannon’s poster design. It’ll be available on tap and in cans at HighGrain, as well as at Summerfair, set to take place Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2 at Coney Island.

The beer’s name hasn’t been released.

Summerfair Cincinnati is an annual fine art fair that dates back to 1968. The event – one of the largest events of its kind in the region – has grown to become one of the biggest fundraisers for the nonprofit that operates the festival.

Proceeds from Summerfair Cincinnati provide award, scholarship and exhibit opportunities to artists at all levels as well as regional small and midsized arts organizations. The organization awarded seven such prizes, totaling $30,000, to arts-based nonprofits last week.

Advance tickets to Summerfair Cincinnati are on sale now, with one-day or multiday tickets available. Children 12 and under receive free admission.

