CancerFree KIDS receives $344K through Jersey Mike’s fundraiser

CancerFree KIDS received nearly $344,000 from this year’s Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving campaign – raising the total support from the national sandwich chain over the past decade to seven figures.

On March 27, the more than 2,700 Jersey Mike’s Subs shops across the United States donated 100% of every dollar their customers spent that day to roughly 200 nonprofits and causes across the country.

This year’s Month of Giving event raised more than $25 million total for 200 organizations.

Most of the money raised in Greater Cincinnati went to CancerFree KIDS, a Loveland-based nonprofit that provides funding to support innovative pediatric cancer research. Throughout the month customers at the 30 Jersey Mike’s locations in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky could round up their bills to support organizations CancerFree KIDS.

This year’s donation to CancerFree KIDS was $343,780.

“We thank all of our local Jersey Mike’s stores for their generosity in hosting the Month and Day of Giving for CancerFree KIDS, plus volunteers who helped out in the stores, champion families who visited their local store and everyone who bought a sub to support us,” said Jill Brinck, CancerFree KIDS executive director of CancerFree KIDS.

Funding novel cancer research with your support

Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS’ mission is to provide much-needed financial resources to what Brinck described in November as the “severely underfunded world of pediatric cancer.” Her organization uses the financial gifts and donations it receives to provide grants to high-risk, high-reward research projects while they’re in the crucial early stages of development.

New ideas need money to grow, Brinck said. Through its grants, CancerFree KIDS aims to provide researchers with time and financial support they need to advance their concept, secure additional funding and hopefully create breakthrough treatments for kids.

To date, CancerFree KIDS has invested $9.45 million in local cancer research projects. None of those grants would have been possible, of course, without donations like those that have come from Jersey Mike’s over the past 10 years.

Since 2015, the Jersey Mike’s stores in Greater Cincinnati have raised more than $1 million for CancerFree KIDS.

“This incredible donation will go a long way in funding pediatric cancer research right here at home,” Brinck said.

