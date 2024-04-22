Pig Works awards $20K college scholarships to 14 youth runners

Pig Works, the parent organization of the Flying Pig Marathon, has awarded $280,000 in college scholarships to 14 standout high school track and cross-country athletes from across the region.

Annual scholarships of $20,000 (or $5,000 each year) went to seven male and seven female student-athletes who have demonstrated dedication, teamwork and service to their schools and communities. Students attend schools in Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati and Eastern Indiana.

The recipients are:

Lily Diebold , Colerain High School

, Colerain High School Ben Fahnestock , Mariemont High School

, Mariemont High School Mary Hallgarth , South Dearborn High School (Indiana)

, South Dearborn High School (Indiana) Joanna Hamilton , Felicity Franklin High School

, Felicity Franklin High School Brayden Holland , Oak Hills High School

, Oak Hills High School Hannah Hurlburt , Springboro High School

, Springboro High School Dominic Jackson , St. Xavier High School

, St. Xavier High School Adam Kolar , Villa Madonna Academy (Northern Kentucky)

, Villa Madonna Academy (Northern Kentucky) Alex Navarro , Roger Bacon High School

, Roger Bacon High School Keira O’Cull , Madeira High School

, Madeira High School Rojina Rai , Aiken High School

, Aiken High School Nathan Ruth , Bishop Brossart High School (Northern Kentucky)

, Bishop Brossart High School (Northern Kentucky) Kinsey Sullivan , St. Ursula Academy

, St. Ursula Academy Marquez Whitehead, Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students

The 2024 Flying Pig scholarship winners alongside representatives from Pig Works.

Supporting the next generation local runners, leaders

Founded in 2018, the Flying Pig Community Scholars Program has now awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving students who are also standout athletes. To quality, a student must be a senior at a local high school and participate in cross country or track and field. They need to have at least a 2.5 grade-point average and receive a letter of recommendation from a school leader.

Last year, the program expanded from four winners to 10 winners. The number of scholarships grew again this year.

Pig Works announced this year’s prizes during its annual Scholarship Breakfast at Music Hall on April 10, part of a series of celebrations leading up to the 26th Flying Pig Marathon weekend, May 3-5.

Also presented at the breakfast was the Spirit of the Flying Pig award, presented to the Flying Pig Medical team, led by UC Health’s Dr. Jon Divine. The medical team, from multiple regional health-care systems, work at Pig Works’ events throughout weekend, making sure every participant is safe and taken care of immediately, if necessary.

The scholarships are made possible through the Bob and Jeanne Coughlin Foundation, Skyline Chili and other donors. The Coughlin Foundation recently committed an additional $500,000 to the program to broaden its support of the next generation of runners.

