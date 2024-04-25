Matinée Musicale Cincinnati unveils 24-25 Recital Series Season

Matinée Musicale Cincinnati has announced an impressive lineup of up-and-coming solo artists who will perform during the company’s upcoming 111th Recital Series Season.

The goal of the longstanding classical music program is to highlight musicians early in their careers. It also gives local audiences an opportunity to experience live performances by these budding stars before they’ve achieved worldwide acclaim.

Pianist Martin James Bartlett

Soprano Beverly Sills and violinist Joshua Bell are two examples of past Matinée Musicale performers. Another is tenor Pene Pati, who recently made his third appearance with the company just months ahead of his New York Metropolitan Opera debut.

Matinée Musicale views its 2024-2025 season as another opportunity to “see tomorrow’s stars today,” according to a release. The roster includes a mix of instrumentalists and vocal artists. The majority of acts are solo performers, but the series also includes a concert by The Hanick Hawley Duo this October.

You can view the entire five-show lineup below.

Most of the recitals will take place at 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall in Over-the-Rhine. The lone exception is a Dec. 1 performance by mezzo-soprano Isabelle Leonard, which will begin at 5 p.m.

Series subscriptions are available. Subscribers receive complimentary recital parking at Washington Park garage. Single recital tickets will be available starting Aug. 3.

2024-25 Recital Series Season

Violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt , Sept. 15

, Sept. 15 The Hanick Hawley Duo, Oct. 13

Oct. 13 Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard , Dec. 1

, Dec. 1 Tenor Lawrence Brownlee , March 9, 2025

, March 9, 2025 Pianist Martin James Bartlett, April 6, 2025

