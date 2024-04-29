Injury forces CSO’s Langrée to miss 2 more concerts

With only a few performances left in his tenure with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Louis Langrée has withdrawn from a pair of additional concerts, including the United States premiere of a piano concerto by The National’s Bryce Dessner, a Cincinnati native.

On Monday, the CSO announced Langrée will miss performances on Friday May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at Music Hall due to an undisclosed injury.

Louis Langrée (Photo by Chris Lee)

As a result of Langree’s status, Associate Conductor Samuel Lee – recent winner of the 2024 Malko Competition – will conduct both of this weekend’s performances of “Beethoven Symphony No. 7 & Dessner Premieres,” which features pianist Alice Sara Ott.

Assistant Conductor Daniel Wiley will conduct the May 3 special program, “WIRES,” featuring Dessner and his Concerto for Two Pianos with internationally acclaimed piano duo and sisters Katia and Marielle Labèque.

CSO leaders didn’t provide any specifics on Langrée’s physical status, only saying he suffered a minor injury during a fall on April 20.

The injury forced Langrée to miss performances of “Hadelich & Holland” on April 20 and April 21 as well. CSO said at the time Langrée’s doctor advised him not to conduct either show. Wiley filled in for both of those concerts.

Langrée’s final scheduled programs as CSO music director will take place Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12 at Music Hall. Dubbed “Louis’ Grand Finale,” the performances are a tribute to Langrée’s 11 years with Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

‘Louis’ Grand Finale’

Related Articles