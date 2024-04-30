Ohio grants aim to serve people with developmental disabilities

A state agency has $216,000 in federal grant funds to support projects that promote systems change, capacity building and advocacy for people with developmental disabilities across Ohio.

This grant program administered by the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council is looking for specific project types. For instance, grants of $26,000 to $100,000 will go to four projects focused on outreach and public policy. Also available is a public policy research grant that analyzes other states’ responses and outcomes to eliminating sub-minimum wages for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The state board also earmarked funding for one research-oriented project that will evaluate the service and support needs of individuals with developmental disabilities living in rural communities.

To be eligible, applicants must provide cash or in-kind matching funds of 33.33% in non-poverty areas and 11.11% in poverty areas.

The Council will begin accepting online applications on April 26, and the deadline for all submissions will be Friday, June 28.

More information about the projects and the application process are available on the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council’s website, or by calling (800) 766-7426.

Making Ohio more accessible

It is the mission of the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council to create change that improves independence, productivity and inclusion for people with developmental disabilities and their families in community life. It does so in part by awarding grants to projects that aim to enrich the lives of people with developmental disabilities with an emphasis on self-determination, diversity and inclusion.

The council is made up of more than 30 members, with the majority being individuals with developmental disabilities or parents and guardians of people with developmental disabilities. Appointments to the Council are made by the governor of Ohio.

Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council Grants

