United Way grant program aims to close digital divide

The United Way of Greater Cincinnati launched a grant program to support local efforts to increase programming focused on digital equity and inclusion among priority populations and communities.

The application is open to nonprofits across UWGC’s nine-county region that have ideas to close the digital divide through innovative programs. A goal is to fund efforts designed to empower people by helping them become more comfortable with technology and web-based tools.

Grant values can range from $25,000 to $50,000.

Photo provided by United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Applications are due by March 8. More details and eligibility requirements are available online.

This program is part of UWGC’s effort to increase regional digital access by 5% in 2025 and 8% by 2030. UWGC is administering another grant in partnership with Hamilton County focused on investments in public broadband infrastructure.

UWGC’s Digital Equity

