United Way grant program aims to close digital divide

The United Way of Greater Cincinnati launched a grant program to support local efforts to increase programming focused on digital equity and inclusion among priority populations and communities.
The application is open to nonprofits across UWGC’s nine-county region that have ideas to close the digital divide through innovative programs. A goal is to fund efforts designed to empower people by helping them become more comfortable with technology and web-based tools.
Grant values can range from $25,000 to $50,000.
Applications are due by March 8. More details and eligibility requirements are available online.
This program is part of UWGC’s effort to increase regional digital access by 5% in 2025 and 8% by 2030. UWGC is administering another grant in partnership with Hamilton County focused on investments in public broadband infrastructure.
Discover more from Movers & Makers
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.