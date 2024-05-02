First Financial donates $622K to support CAA community programs

The Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency received a gift of more than $622,000 to provide a variety of support services to residents across Greater Cincinnati.

The gift came from First Financial Bank, a regional financial institution that has showcased a willingness to give back to the community through a mixture of monetary donations and volunteering. The bank and its associates gave more than $2.6 million and volunteered nearly 6,000 hours last year.

With its latest $622,488.42 gift, First Financial Bank aims to support a variety of CAA assistance programs focused on stabilizing individuals and families and leading them on a path to self-sufficiency.

“Our mission is to be a positive influence to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, First Financial Bank’s chief corporate responsibility officer. “Our support of CAA enables the agency to provide programs that strengthen communities and help our neighbors live with purpose and dignity.”

Helping people achieve self-sufficiency

Established in 1964, the CAA is a private nonprofit that provides a variety of social and education services focused on breaking down barriers to equity and opportunity. With this latest gift from First Financial, CAA will be able to bolster work in areas such as home energy assistance, access to nutritious food and workforce development training.

“More and more we are seeing that people’s needs are changing,” said Kevin Hackman, development director for CAA. “The funding received from First Financial Bank will allow us to meet people where they are and expand on the resources that we currently have, to truly make a difference.”

One program CAA operates is Head Start.

Anyone who’d like to know more about the CAA or support their efforts can do so by visiting www.cincy-caa.org/how-to-help/.html or reaching out to Hackman at khackman@cincy-caa.org.

“We are grateful to First Financial Bank for acknowledging the impact our agency has on the community by providing us with this substantial gift,” Hackman said.

