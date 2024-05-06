Ohio awards $500K for new Hamilton County connecting trail

Great Parks plans to use a $500,000 grant to build a 3.6-mile shared-use trail that links Glenwood Gardens to Winton Woods. Connecting these sites will extend the West Fork Mill Creek Greenway Trail to nine miles of contiguous pathway.

The goal is to make outdoor areas and amenities across Hamilton County more accessible to residents.

“The Glenwood Gardens to Winton Woods Trail is an eagerly anticipated connection and we are excited to build and further expand the network of trails in our region,” Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter said of the funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Improving Hamilton County’s trails, paths

Increasing Hamilton County’s trail system is a major priority for Great Parks. The organization’s Park and Facility Master Plan calls for adding 50 miles of internal trails and 10 miles of new regional trails by 2030. The also calls for the development of a 25-mile “blueway” (a route on a waterway designated for recreational use) and trail system along the Great Miami and Whitewater river corridors.

Palmeter, who joined Great Parks as a planner in 2003, described Glenwood Gardens-Winton Woods project as an important part of those efforts. Formal planning for the project began in fall 2022.

Although those Great Parks sites are right next to one another, there’s no direct connection so guests can’t get between the two without first leaving a park. To address that, the new trail will extend from the West Fork Mill Creek Greenway Trail through Glenwood Gardens, joining with the Harbor Loop Trail in Winton Woods. It will also link other trails, neighborhoods, parks, shopping, schools and community resources from Springfield Township and Greenhills to Woodlawn and Wyoming.

Once the trail is complete, the trail network in this area will offer more than nine miles of continuous shared-use paths built for exercise, relaxation and vehicle-free travel away from busy local roadways. Guests can choose among more routes of different lengths and more experiences that flow from gardens and prairies to forests, wetlands and lakes.

The new trail will exist on only public land or easements.

Project timeline

The new funding from ODNR’s Clean Ohio Trail Fund adds to $6.47 million in state and federal transportation funds obtained previously by Great Parks for this project.

Initial construction on Phase 1, which will include linking trail access to public transportation via a bus stop at the intersection of Glendale Milford Road and Springfield Pike, will take place this year. Trail construction, also known as Phase 2, will start in 2025.

“This (trail project) is the latest example of how we are continuing to leverage public funding support from local taxpayers to create new trail miles, which the public has identified as a top priority,” Palmeter said.

Glenwood to Winton Trail

