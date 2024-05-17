Cincinnati Observatory names local professor new astronomer

Cincinnati Observatory has named a physicist with deep connections to the local star-gazing scene as its new astronomer.

Wes Ryle joins the Cincinnati Observatory from Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, where since 2008 he has served as director of the school’s observatory. He was also a professor of physics.

A Kenton County resident, Ryle is no stranger to the Cincinnati Observatory. He has served as a regular presenter and volunteer for public outreach and occasional special events since 2014.

Wes Ryle

Right now, Ryle is only working part time. He’ll assume full-time duties on June 17.

“When I first went to the observatory more than nine years ago, I immediately fell in love with the place and wanted to be a part of it,” Ryle said.

“Very quickly, I realized that if I were ever to leave Thomas More for any job, this would be the job, this would be a great opportunity,” he added. “So, I am thrilled to be here.”

A lifetime of looking up at the stars

Ryle holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics from Western Kentucky University. He later went on to complete a master’s degree in physics and a doctoral degree in astronomy from Georgia State University.

But his passion for the stars started at a much younger age, growing up in Boone County.

The Conner High School graduate linked his passion for astronomy and science to a National Geographic book, “Our Universe,” that he read as a child.

“My parents had bought the book for my older sisters, but I would pull it off the bookshelf and read it over and over and over again,” he said. “That really got me interested in the sciences in general.”

Ryle’s credits his time at Western Kentucky University and the school’s astronomical center, The Bell Observatory, with causing his interest in the field to skyrocket.

“The idea of taking my own data, going to the observatory and knowing that I’m probably the only person looking at an object through a telescope,” he added. “The observation got me hooked.”

Using astronomy to inspire a passion for science

Commonly referred to as “The Birthplace of American Astronomy,” the Cincinnati Observatory houses one of the oldest working telescopes in the world and was the first public observatory in the western hemisphere.

Today, the facility focuses less on academic research as it does education and outreach.

Executive Director Anna Hehman described Ryle as bringing key experience to the role, as well as “enthusiasm that goes perfectly with the Observatory’s mission to engage, inspire and educate the community about astronomy and space science.”

In an announcement of the hire, the Cincinnati Observatory highlighted Ryle’s extensive outreach experience, which range from traditional news media interviews to visits to local schools and participating in STEM camps. While at Thomas More, he gave more than 140 talks – and he did his best to never repeat a presentation.

Ryle is replacing Dean Regas, who announced in August he was leaving to pursue new opportunities.

“As the nation’s oldest public Observatory committed to sharing information about all things astronomy, having a Ph.D. astronomer on our staff is an exciting step for our organization,” Hehman said.

Ryle said he hopes to use his new role to inspire the next generation of astronomers. However, he views it as an opportunity to parlay broad curiosity about the stars and planets to improve science literacy overall.

To do that, he plans to take full advantage of the Cincinnati Observatory’s historic telescopes by using them to teach them about an array of topics in a very hands-on way.

“That idea of having someone look at the moon for the first time, Jupiter for the first time, Saturn for the first time, and hearing those gasps,” Ryle said. “It’s great to be a part of that.”

Cincinnati Observatory

Related Articles