Joseph House cuts ribbon on new Camp Washington facility

Joseph House has celebrated the grand opening of its new home in Camp Washington.

On Friday, the veteran support organization commemorated its relocation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and unveiling of new branding at its three-story facility on Colerain Avenue.

Speakers included officials from the city of Cincinnati, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Disabled American Veterans, Cincinnati Development Fund, the office of Congressman Brad Wenstrup, the office of Congressman Warren Davidson, The Model Group and a family member of Joseph House founder Sister Katieri.

Officials from various organizations celebrate the opening of the new Joseph House facility in Camp Washington. (Photo by Joe Simon)

Dayton-based singer Alberta Duncan performed the National Anthem. American Legion Post 598 from Kettering and AL 165 from Miamisburg joined VFW 3438 of West Carrollton to serve as the honor guard detail.

“We are celebrating a new look, a new home and a bright future that underscore our increased capabilities and inclusivity,” said Executive Director Alicia Patterson.

A campaign to support more local vets

In July 2022, Joseph House launched a capital campaign to raise funds for the new building. The nonprofit received gifts from a variety of public and private donors, including the VA ($3.275 million), the city of Cincinnati ($3 million), DAV ($1.5 million). Other major project partners include the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation ($500,000), the Charlotte R. Schmidlapp Fund – Fifth Third Bank ($200,000) and the Ohio Valley Foundation – Fifth Third Bank ($25,000). Additional details are available on the Joseph House website.

The total cost of the project wasn’t made available.

The new facility features 58 beds for treatment, 46 of which are single occupancy rooms with a bed and private bathroom. The building also has a common kitchen, laundry room, meeting and recreational space, a medical room and spaces for telehealth visits and service delivery.

The Colerain Avenue site provides Joseph House with the infrastructure to provide inpatient treatment to female veterans for the first time. The facility also has ADA-compliant rooms and accommodations to welcome and better serve clients with mobility issues.

Joseph House Executive Director Alicia Patterson. Photo by Joe Simon)

New branding featuring familiar military symbols represent Joseph House’s status as a veteran-exclusive resource. For instance, five arrows point inward to create a star, representing the treatment of the whole client. Two chevrons lift the star from below and depict an upward trajectory.

The branding is on display throughout the facility.

Joseph House staff and clients will officially move into the new building on Monday. The organization plans to sell its former property in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

“We appreciate the generosity of our partners who helped to make this state-of-the-art facility possible as we offer the stability and long-term care required to take our veterans from surviving to thriving,” Patterson said.

