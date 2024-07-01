Jackie Congedo named CEO of Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center proudly announces the selection of Jackie Congedo as its new chief executive officer.

As the organization enters a new era of growth and impact, Congedo brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in civic leadership, strategic planning, and community engagement. A nationally recognized expert in the intersections of antisemitism, extremism, and civic engagement, Jackie leverages the power of education and cross-community engagement to catalyze change and bridge divides.

Jackie Congedo

(Photo by Tasha Pinelo)

With a passion for Holocaust and humanity education, Congedo will spearhead the Center’s bold vision to become one of the most relevant and engaging Holocaust museums and educational centers globally while continuing its transformational impact locally.

“Jackie’s deep reverence for this critical history and her unwavering commitment to ensuring its lessons resonate with broad and contemporary impact inform her leadership, which has positioned our organization to reach new heights,”said David Wise, interim chief executive officer of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. “Her extensive expertise at the intersections of identities and communities make her the ideal candidate to lead HHC into a future where Holocaust education transforms and inspires across lines of difference– and resources audiences with the universal lessons from a particular past that our world so desperately needs today.”

Since Congedo’s appointment to chief external relations & community engagement officer in 2022, the Center has seen record-high museum attendance and gained national attention for its cutting-edge leadership in Holocaust education and combating antisemitism.

“Jackie is an innovator who has a track record of advancing a vision and building strategy to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Phyllis Jackson, chair of the board. “Her forward-thinking creativity and unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with her passion for fostering meaningful connections and collaborations, uniquely position her to elevate the Center’s mission in its next chapter.”

With extensive experience in advocacy, government relations, public affairs, and marketing, she has led a robust portfolio of initiatives to build and refine brand awareness for the organization while expanding relationships with key stakeholders, donors, influencers, and policy makers. Congedo’s strategic efforts have helped to crystalize and advance the Center’s mission in impactful new ways – redefining the role Holocaust education can play in addressing some of society’s most complex challenges.

Congedo has grown the Center’s philanthropic base, quadrupling annual giving and corporate fundraising, and tripling public funding, including securing the organization’s first-ever federal earmark. She also oversaw the establishment and growth of a fee-for-service vertical that has engaged more than 50 organizations, generating significant new revenue within its first year. She has cultivated relationships with donors that have enabled dramatic expansion of public programming, the creation of digital storytelling initiatives, and considerable growth in school district partnerships and engagement.

“I am humbled by the profound responsibility of advancing our mission of ensuring the lessons of the Holocaust inspire action today– particularly at this pivotal time,” Congedo said. “Every day, I am driven by the stories and resilience of our local Holocaust survivors, whose voices compel us to action. We stand ready to meet the challenges of this moment thanks to their visionary leadership – which built a treasured community resource that speaks so personally and profoundly to each person who engages in our mission– enhancing their awareness, transforming their perspective, and inspiring them to be the best of humanity in our time.”

Prior to her work at HHC, Congedo served as the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, where she spearheaded initiatives to address trends of extremism and polarization while strengthening democratic practice and civil society. Before her work in Cincinnati’s nonprofit community, Congedo spent nearly a decade as a broadcast journalist, working for stations in Washington, D.C., Lexington and here in Cincinnati. She holds a bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A native of Maryland, she has called Cincinnati home for more than a decade.

Congedo succeeds interim CEO David Wise, who stepped into the role two years ago. She will assume the role on Aug. 19. Wise will transition into a short-term advisory role to ensure continuity in business operations.

