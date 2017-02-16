Sandmann toy drive provides special gifts for kids
The 11th annual Sandmann Toy Drive raised more than $7,000 in toys and donations. More than 300 guests attended the event, which included a silent auction, light bites and a penguin encounter. The Sandmann Toy Drive is held in partnership with the Women’s Crisis Center. The toys are used as welcome gifts and birthday presents for the children at the shelter with their mother.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Becky Pegoli with a guest and Frankie Robinson
Volunteers Mare Carr, Heather White, Jeff Gibula, Jenny Greber, Kate Lawley, Michelle Hall, Ana Sheil, Allison Hines and Alexis Gibila with hosts Jennifer Sandmann and Alyssa Schenkl. Not photographed: Kim Allen
Volunteer Jean Huddleston and guests Abraham Shehadeh, Katie Hodulik, Daine Goetz and Dr. Erham Erdeger
Nancy Schulte, Charlotte Grayson, Eileen King and Angela Solzsmon
Joseph and Jen Montgomery
Faith and Andrew Mueller
Devin Roberts
Adrianna and Tiffany Glenn
