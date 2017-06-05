Charity Dog Walk raises $5,000 for Pilot Dogs

The Northern Kentucky Charity Dog Walkathon raised over $5,000 for Pilot Dogs Inc. The money will be put into a scholarship fund for a visually impaired local person to receive a trained guide dog.

The walk was sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Veterinary Technician Association and the Northern Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association.

Total cost for each Pilot Dog, including four weeks of room and board for the recipient being trained with the dog, is $10,000. For information on donating, contact Joan Arnold of the Northern Kentucky Veterinary Technician Association.

jmalvt@aol.com, (513) 831-5530

Click on a thumbnail below to view photos from event.