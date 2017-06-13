What to do, hear, see | June 14-20

Curated by Thom Mariner

The eclecticism of this week’s event choices simply amazes. So proud to live in such a vibrant metropolis. If you sit home in the air conditioning, you’ll really miss out.

CULTURAL EXHIBITS

Krohn Conservatory | Eden Park. 513-421-4086

Thru Sunday, June 18. “The Majestic Monarch Butterfly Show”

LAST CHANCE to experience this uniquely touchy-feely family event. A magical world of wings and wonder…all at your fingertips…or the tip of your nose, your ears…

Roeblingfest | E. Third Street and Court Avenue, Covington

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of our beloved and transformational John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge this day-long extravaganza includes tours, lectures, exhibits, presentations, vendors, entertainment and a silent auction. And it’s free!

Talbert House | Sawyer Point, along the Ohio River

Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fatherhood Community Celebration

Recognizing the essential role of fathers in child development and family stability, this community-wide celebration is designed to honor fathers and their families (Happy Father’s Day!), amidst a casual atmosphere of free food, beverages and group activities along the Ohio.

Wednesday, June 14, 9 p.m. “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens”

I’m not sure this even needs comment. “Star Wars” under the stars? Free? Where are those lawn chairs?

(Also, see MUSIC, No Response Festival…)

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center | 50 E. Freedom Way, The Banks. 513-333-7500

Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m. John & Francie Pepper Freedom Lecture Series. (Pre-talk reception begins at 6 p.m.)



Richard Stengel, former editor of TIME Magazine (2006-13), discusses his book, “Mandela’s Way: Lessons on Life, Love, and Courage.” For nearly three years, including the period when Mandela moved South Africa toward its first democratic elections, Stengel collaborated with Mandela on his autobiography, “Long Walk to Freedom,” and traveled with him everywhere.

Public Library | 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-369-6900

Tuesday, June 20, 7-8 p.m. Discussion of “The People’s House”

You may know author David Pepper from his stints on Cincinnati City Council and as Hamilton County commissioner, or as current chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, but you may not know he’s also an accomplished and very well-reviewed novelist. “The People’s House” was released in August 2016, and is set in a political territory Pepper knows all too well – the state of Ohio.

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus | School for Creative & Performing Arts, Over-the-Rhine. 513-542-2626

Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, 2 p.m. Pride Concert

Here’s a Pride Week preview from one of the area’s most fun and festive choirs. Cincinnati’s own Bi-Okoto dance and drum company will assist in linking songs from Motown and Prince to their roots in authentic African movement and music.

Knox Music Series | Knox Church, 3400 Michigan Ave., Hyde Park. 513-321-2573

Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m. “Jazz on Michigan”

Cruise on out to Hyde Park Square (near) for an outdoor free concert of top-notch jazz from some of Cincinnati’s best, featuring Kevin McClelland (bass), Ben Bratton (drums), Dan Karlsberg (piano) and Josh Kline (saxophone).

No Response Festival | Woodward Theater, Over-the-Rhine

Friday-Saturday, June 16-17, 8 p.m. Two nights of experimental music

I’ll be honest, I’m not really sure what to expect from this, but if you’re always looking for new musical experiences, like me, you have to check this out. Someone has to explode the boundaries, right? Here’s the line-up:

Friday, 8 p.m.

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge & Edley ODowd

Yoshi Wada & Nate Wooley

Graham Lambkin

Bill Nace & Twig Harper

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Hijokaidan

Borbetomagus

MV Carbon

Jason Lescalleet

Plus, there’s a free screening – Saturday at 5 p.m. – of Cincinnati-born experimental musician/filmmaker C. Spencer Yeh’s documentary “2002” at the Mini-Microcinema just down the street. Throw yourself in the deep end…if you dare. (And yes, the nearby Ziegler Park pool is open for business.)

Cincinnati Opera | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center. 513-241-2742

Thursday & Saturday, June 15 &17, 7:30 p.m. “La Boheme,” by Puccini.

One of my CCM professors – not an opera fan – once called “Boheme” the “perfect opera,” with its unparalleled balance of gorgeous music and compelling story. Toss in a cast of beautiful young voices and the musical leadership of CSO maestro Louis Langree, and you have the makings of a sure-fire hit. Learn more about cast member, and Middletown resident, Jessica Rivera, in our June cover story. If you have not yet experienced an opera, this is an ideal introduction. Performances continue June 22 and 24, with three more productions to follow this summer.

Cafe deSales | 2835 Woodburn Ave., E. Walnut Hills. 513-751-2233

June 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m. “Traveling in Watercolor”

The E. Walnut Hills neighborhood continues to expand as a visual art destination. This pleasant coffee stop adds art to its menu, care of the evocative watercolors of local artists Mary Jo Sage and Connie Springer.

Carl Solway Gallery | 424 Findlay St., West End. 513- 621-0069

Friday, June 16, 5-8 p.m. “Distant Horizons: Pioneers of Psychedelic Art”

And speaking of art destinations, the Solway Gallery has been one of the most influential purveyors of contemporary art in Cincinnati for a half century. Son Michael Solway is now an active partner, and offers up this bit of time travel – paintings, sculpture, photography and multimedia works from the 1960s. There is also a panel discussion on Saturday, June 17, at 12:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through Sept. 16.

Kennedy Heights Arts Center | 6546 Montgomery Rd., Kennedy Heights. 513-631-4278

Saturday, June 17, 6-8 p.m. 11th Annual Juried Exhibition

This show should truly have something for anyone interested in art, with works by 25 Greater Cincinnati artists and across the media spectrum. If you can’t get there Saturday, the exhibit runs through Aug. 13.