Children’s Home fundraiser hits the right note

An Evening for the Arts, a musical concert, raised awareness and funds to benefit The Children’s Home of Cincinnati. Art and music are especially valued at The Children’s Home. Experts say art and music therapy teach young clients new ways to gain access to their thoughts and feelings, helping them develop coping skills.  

