Get outdoors for a day of fun at Kids Adventure Expo

Friday, July 14, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Winton Woods Harbor

Pack up the kids and head to Winton Woods Harbor for a fun and educational day at the 12th annual Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo.

The event, presented by Green Umbrella and Great Parks of Hamilton County, is open to the public.

Organizers expect 5,000 attendees, including kids from Whole Again, a faith-based organization that serves low-income children; YMCA; Woodlawn Community Center; and others from across the area.

The day will include interactive activities, rafting on Winton Lake and themed zones with a variety of activities and presentations from Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Observatory, Great Parks and the Cincinnati Zoo, to name a few.

The Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo is sponsored by the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation, Interact for Health, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, CLIF Bar, Mayerson Foundation and Morgan’s Outdoor Adventures.

The Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo is open rain or shine. Winton Woods Harbor is across the street from 10245 Winton Road.

http://meetmeoutdoors.org/kids-expo/