Through United Way gift, Lindners pledge $500,000 to fight child poverty

Martha and Carl H. Lindner III have committed $500,000 to United Way of Greater Cincinnati for the Child Poverty Collaborative’s One to One Family Initiative.

Their gift will be recognized as part of United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s 2017 annual campaign and, outside of United Way, is the largest and most long-term of all contributions toward the Child Poverty Collaborative. The funds will be awarded at the rate of $100,000 per year for five years.

“Martha and I thank God for his many blessings on our family. We are very excited to share some of those blessings by partnering with our community to help solve the childhood poverty crisis here in the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County,” said Carl Lindner III.

One to One will be made up of a Learning Network of service providers that will work with low-income families to test new interventions, share data, improve practices and coordinate services.

The objective is to partner with families to build their capacity to overcome barriers, access services and achieve their own goals on a path to self-sufficiency. For 2017-2018, the goal of One to One is to test multiple approaches with 500 families, rapidly measure effectiveness and scale successful interventions. The five-year goal is to lift 5,000 families out of poverty and toward self-sufficiency.

“This exceptional gift from Martha and Carl Lindner III is a great example of our community stepping up to take on child poverty,” said Rob Reifsnyder, president, United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “As United Way focuses even more on children and families in poverty, we look forward to spreading what works from the One to One initiative across our 10-county region.”

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is a founding partner of the Child Poverty Collaborative.

childpovertycollaborative.org