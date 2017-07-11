See the world for $1 at Macy’s Kids, Cultures, Critters & Crafts Festival

Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo

Learning Through Art, celebrating 25 years of building community through art, is partnering with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden to host the 12th annual Macy’s Kids, Cultures, Critters & Crafts Festival.

For $1 admission, visitors can enjoy a day of world music, art and entertainment. The lineup features festival mainstays along with new acts highlighting cultural dance and music, as well as hands-on interactive booths of all ages. This signature event for LTA regularly draws more than 24,000 attendees.

“Macy’s Kids, Cultures, Critters & Crafts Festival brings people together from neighborhoods all over the tri-state and beyond,” said Kathy Wade, co-founder of LTA. “It is a special and unique opportunity for people from across the region to experience some of the most colorful, creative and interactive acts from cultures around the world, and an opportunity to celebrate the mosaic beauty of our global community while meeting your neighbor.”

In celebration of LTA’s 25th anniversary, the festival adds a new International Village featuring Passport Plaza, International Kids Krafts Korner, Dance and Dash, Cincinnati Museum Center STEAM Away, and free face painting. Guests will receive a complimentary souvenir festival Passport paddle fan.

Returning this year are the special Metro fare and free entertainment on Route 46. LTA continues its partnership with Metro to ensure transportation for everyone, with bus fare for 50 cents one way/$1 round-trip from anywhere on Route 46.

The festival is underwritten by title sponsor Macy’s, with additional sponsorship by Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./US Bank Foundation, Local 12, Pendleton Art Center, Metro and the Cincinnati Herald.

Gates open at 10 a.m., with early entry at 9 a.m. for season pass holders.

learningthroughart.com

