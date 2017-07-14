Repair Affair’s 400 volunteers ‘nail it’
More than 400 volunteers helped make repairs on 62 homes at the 35th annual People Working Cooperatively’s Repair Affair. During the event, critical repairs and modification were made for low-income seniors and people with disabilities in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
PWC’s next volunteer event is Prepare Affair, set for Nov. 11. More than 2,500 volunteers will prep over 900 homes for winter.
Learn more: PWChomerepairs.org
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Marc VonAllmen from the City of Cincinnati, presenting sponsor
-
-
Andrew Cross, Danis Building Construction Co.
-
-
Volunteers from Al. Neyer, led by Justin Hartung
-
-
Mindy O’Brien, Kevin O’Brien (Danis Building Construction Co.) and Andrew Cross (Danis Building Construction Co.)
-
-
Volunteer Ken Adkins
-
-
Marcus Donahue, Nathan Hall, Dustin Pierce, and Patrick Cavanaugh from Phillips Edison & Co.
-
-
Volunteers from the Real Estate Investors Association of Greater Cincinnati and iSqFt
