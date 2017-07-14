Stomp Out Hunger 5K race helps fill food pantry shelves

Saturday, July 29, 7:30-10 a.m., Indian Hill

Members of Armstrong Chapel’s Vertical Impact Youth Group are planning the eighth annual Stomp Out Hunger 5K race. Last year, the event attracted over 250 runners and walkers to the scenic course through Indian Hill.

“We are excited to host this event again, which makes such an impact on fighting summer hunger,” said Kyle Hazen, Armstrong Chapel youth director. “The funds raised will help fill Inter Parish Ministry’s Choice Food Pantry’s shelves, which are usually out of food by mid-summer every year.”

Awards will be presented in several categories, including male and female walkers and runners, age groups and top dog.

A new Youth Team Race is for groups of four to six. Racers 18 and younger can sign up to compete.

Registration will open at 7:30 a.m., with the run/walk starting at 8:30. The cost to pre-register is $30 with a T-shirt and $15 for the race only.

www.registrationspot.com