Saturday, Aug. 12, 7-11 p.m., Anderson Pavilion in Smale Riverfront Park.

The Bethesda Foundation is hosting Gourmet Melodies, an event benefiting Hospice of Cincinnati.

Guests will enjoy wine, craft beer and hors d’oeuvres, as well as dance to music from the Hot Magnolias, Northern Kentucky Brotherhood and Shiny & The Spoon. Guests can bid on silent auction items and enjoy a spin on Carol Ann’s Carousel.

Tickets are $100, which includes parking in the Smale Parking Garage.

https://29829.thankyou4caring.org/hoc/gourmetmelodies