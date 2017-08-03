Vintage quilt exhibit and sale in Milford

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Promont, 906 Main St., Milford

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society is planning its seventh annual Vintage Quilt Show & Sale. In honor of the late Virginia Critchell, a founding member of the society, a collection of her quilts will be on display.

“The quilts have wonderful stories to tell,” said Diana Kuhnell, quilt show coordinator. “Some belong to the museum, and the rest are on loan from members of the community. Quilting fans of all ages will be amazed at the number of quilts we can display at Promont.”

The show also will feature work by 4-H member Sarah Francis. In 2014 and 2015, she took first place at the Clermont County Fair in the “You Can Quilt” project. In both years, she went on to win the Ohio State Fair Clock Trophy Award, given to the best quilt in the 4-H program representing all 88 Ohio counties.

Rounding out the exhibit will be the society’s Victorian Crazy Quilt, dated 1888-1889. This quilt was the creation of the Beech Hurst Reading Circle, which became the Milford Progress Club in 1894. The club, which is still active, is one of the oldest women’s social clubs in the state.

Admission is $5. Proceeds go toward historical society programming.

(513) 248-0324, milfordhistory.net