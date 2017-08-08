What to do/hear/see | Aug. 9-15

Curated by Thom Mariner

The fact that this week does not feel like August makes me want to hold on to it even more tightly. Squeeze every drop out of summer, I say. So here are a few more drops for you to savor, into the weekend and beyond…

Cincinnati Museum Center | Lunken Airport, 262 Wilmer Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226. 513-287-7000

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. “1940s Day”

While the Museum Center continues to undergo its massive gussy-up, another classic Art Deco landmark hosts this nostalgic day-long event – perfect for all you history buffs. Here are a few of the activities planned:

World War II veterans and Holocaust survivor Dr. Al Miller

Cars from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s

Vintage planes from the Cincinnati Warbirds

Live music from the P&G Big Band, Daniel Bennett and the Dirty Shirleys and the Queen City Sisters

Dance lessons by the Flying Cloud Academy of Vintage Dance

Vintage makeup or hairdo demonstrations and costume contest

More Cultural Exhibits here …

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Thursday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. “Painterly Abstractions – The Experimental Films of Samantha Kruskowski”

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. “Mixed Bouquet,” Charles Woodman

Two evenings of fascinating art films await this week, as part of “Seven Weeks of Cinema” at The Mini. Kruskowski’s films move paint in time, and her videos explore the motion worlds of physical substances like eggs, water and bubbles. Cool stuff!

DAAP faculty member Woodman is a master of collaboration within the worlds of music and dance. Here, he presents single-channel pieces from the 1980s until the present. Collaborators include the Memlucks, Why, CCM composer Michael Fiday, local choreographer Judith Mikita, DJ/producer Odd Nosdam, drummer Brian Chase and others, including commissions for experimental chamber ensemble concert:nova.

More Film here …

Bacchanalian Society | Findlay Market

Thursday, Aug. 10, 7-10 p.m. Summer Gathering

If somehow you’ve missed one of these mix-n-mingle extravaganzas, they can be a lot of fun, especially if you’re looking to meet new folks. Plus, proceeds benefit area nonprofits — in this case, Strategies to End Homelessness. Here’s the drill: Each team of 1-3 people provides three bottles of rosé, the chosen varietal for this event. Read complete rules and registration here. Entertainment provided by JonJon from Q102. There’s an after-party the new Revel OTR Urban Winery on 12th Street. Cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

More Fundraisers here …

Summermusik 2017

Aug. 11 , 7:30 p.m. Chamber Crawl: “Death by Chocolate,” curated by Manami White, CCO principal second violin. CCO string quartet. Chamber music with chocolates by Maverick Chocolate Co. (at The Cabaret @ Below Zero, 1122 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202)

, 7:30 p.m. Chamber Crawl: “Death by Chocolate,” curated by Manami White, CCO principal second violin. CCO string quartet. Chamber music with chocolates by Maverick Chocolate Co. (at The Cabaret @ Below Zero, 1122 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202) Aug. 12 , 7:30 p.m. CCO: “Celestial Voyage,” Eckart Preu, conductor. Ran Dank, piano. Dean Regas, outreach astronomer. Music by Saint-Saëns, Mozart, David Bowie and more. (at School for Creative and Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45202).

, 7:30 p.m. CCO: “Celestial Voyage,” Eckart Preu, conductor. Ran Dank, piano. Dean Regas, outreach astronomer. Music by Saint-Saëns, Mozart, David Bowie and more. (at School for Creative and Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45202). Aug. 13 , 4 p.m. (A Little) Afternoon Musik: “Moonlight Sonata,” curated by Eckart Preu, CCO music director. Ran Dank, piano. Chamber music with specially designed visual program by Drake Planetarium. (at Drake Planetarium, 2020 Sherman Ave., Norwood, OH 45212)

, 4 p.m. (A Little) Afternoon Musik: “Moonlight Sonata,” curated by Eckart Preu, CCO music director. Ran Dank, piano. Chamber music with specially designed visual program by Drake Planetarium. (at Drake Planetarium, 2020 Sherman Ave., Norwood, OH 45212) Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. Chamber Crawl: “MicroBrass @ MadTree,” curated by Wesley Woolard, CCO second trumpet. CCO brass quintet. Dance music with bites from Catch-A-Fire Cafe. (at MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209)

Summermusik was created with the idea that its series of concerts would be the local classical music focal point in August. This second full week bears out that promise, with events from all three festival series in venues across the city: Chamber Crawl, (A Little) Afternoon Musik and the full Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra in concert, with new music director Eckart Preu. Take your pick.

More Music here …

The Carnegie | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-2030

Aug. 12-27. “The Full Monty: The Broadway Musical”

Theater is a bit more scarce in August, just like clothing in the final scene of this charming musical kicking off The Carnegie’s season. While it’s always fun to see how directors handle the final “reveal,” this show offers enough fun early on to keep you chuckling until the finale.

More Theater here …

Marta Hewett Gallery | 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-281-2780

Friday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. “Riflessioni di Colore”

Owner Marta Hewett and gallery director David Smith continue to present vividly gorgeous works in a variety of media. In this case, the works are by Italian painter Claudio Malacarne and glass artist Gianluca Vidal, in their first collective show in the U.S. Exhibit runs through Sept. 30.

Thunder-Sky Inc. | 4573 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-426-0477

Saturday, Aug. 12, 6-10 p.m. “The Master of Loyalty is in the Gallery Tonight: Art about Antonio Adams.”

Curated by Pique Gallery co-owner Lindsey Whittle, this show is a tribute to Adams, Thunder-Sky artist-in-residence and Visionaries+Voices co-founder. It features works by David Mack, Tony Dotson, Cedric Michael Cox and many others. Exhibit runs through Oct. 6.

More Visual Art here …