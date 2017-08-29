Team up to clean up Winton Lake

Friday, Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m., Winton Lake

Great Parks of Hamilton County is teaming with the Ohio River Foundation and Rivers Unlimited for free paddling programs that include lake cleanups. Participants can sharpen their canoe and kayak skills while improving the water quality of Winton Lake.

The programs will meet at the Winton Lake public canoe and kayak launch. All equipment will be provided. Programs are for adults and children 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult.



A motor vehicle permit is required to enter the park.



Registration: http://bit.ly/2tqGYc7

Information: (513) 521-7275 or www.greatparks.org