What to Do/Hear/See | Nov. 8-14

By Thom Mariner

More music and visual art on the horizon than we can even list here, plus the beginning of the holiday event onslaught. Time to exercise your ears and eyes and prepare yourself for the quickening pace ahead. See what the week ahead has in store for you.

Cultural Exhibits

Nov. 11-Jan. 14. Holiday Toy Trains

Cincinnati Museum Center | Union Terminal, Queensgate. 513-287-7000

Opens Nov. 10. “Holiday Junction 2017, featuring Brickopolis”

Holiday family events kick into gear this weekend with trains and toys on both sides of the river.

The Museum Center’s Duke Energy train exhibit will not be presented this year – compromised by the renovation – but will re-appear in 2018. In the meantime, enjoy 1,800 square feet of LEGO creations and much, much more, including other trains – one your kids can ride. Then, extend your train fix via the annual exhibit in the charming and under-appreciated Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park.

Dance

Contemporary Arts Center | Walnut and Sixth streets, downtown. 513-345-2941

Nov. 9-10. “Direct Path To Detour”

The CAC joined with Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, DiverseWorks (Houston) and the National Performance Network to commission this work choreographed by Portland-based Takahiro Yamamoto. The piece – here in its Midwest premiere – explores how cross- and multi-cultural experiences shape the people we become. As an enticement, the CAC and 21c Museum Hotel, next door, are offering a special dinner package in conjunction with Metropole restaurant.

Film

Cincinnati Film Society | Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, Price Hill

Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Nov.11, 3 p.m.; Nov. 12, 2 p.m. “OutReels Cincinnati 2017”

OutReels is the LGBTQ film festival for Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, showcasing a wide variety of films, from shorts to features, dealing with issues important understanding the broad, complex spectrum of sexuality.

Woman’s Art Club / ARTflix | The Barn, Mariemont. 513-272-3700

Nov. 9, 7 p.m. “Little Ashes”

And speaking of complex, this 2008 film explores the relationship between artist Salvador Dalí and poet Federico García Lorca, and the ensuing complications with their artistic colleague, filmmaker Luis Buñuel. Robert Pattinson (“Twilight”) stars as surrealist Dali.

Music

There is so much great music in Cincinnati this month that we devoted more than a page in our November print edition to spotlighting the almost nightly offering of outstanding offerings . Check out this impressive list of events and go experience some live music!

Plus…

Cincinnati Song Initiative | Willis Music Steinway Gallery, 8118 Montgomery Rd., Kenwood

Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. “Survey of Les Six: Around the World in 60 Minutes”

One more event definitely worth mentioning, especially if you’re looking for something smart and intimate, is the recital of French art song presented by two gifted young professional singers and their accompanists – Donna Loewy and Ken Griffiths – faculty members at CCM. Programs such as this are rare outside conservatory walls, and the talents here are substantial. The program features musical depictions of far-away lands by Milhaud, Poulenc, Honegger and more.

Theater

Broadway Across America | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center. 513-721-3344

Nov. 7-19. “Finding Neverland”

The story here follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family – four young brothers and their beautiful, widowed mother – that inspired the creation of “Peter Pan,” stunned London theatergoers, and changed the course of Barrie’s life. Those of a certain age will appreciate seeing 1960s heartthrob John Davidson portraying Captain Hook.

Cincinnati Music Theatre | Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center. 513-621-2787

Nov. 10-18. “Sister Act”

This excellent troupe only produces two shows a season, and don’t we all need an injection of just-plain-fun about now?

Visual Art

Cincinnati Art Underground | 1415 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-903-0623

Nov. 10-Jan. 13. “Clavilux,” paintings by Cedric Michael Cox

Two of the hardest working people on the visual art scene combine for this show of new works by Cox, who creates bold, colorful, geometric abstracts. CAU owner Rachael Moore continues to inject fresh new energy into Main Street’s evolving fine arts offerings.

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | 3711 Clifton Ave., Clifton. 513- 497-2860

Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m. Opening reception and awards for “2017 Golden Ticket”

This fun annual show spotlights and rewards artists living/working within 25 miles of CCAC. Always a great crowd of neighborhood folks and art lovers. Runs through Dec. 9.

Gallery 708 | 708 Walnut St., downtown. 513-551-8171

Nov. 9, 5-8 p.m. “Elements”

This group gallery in the heart of downtown (on the streetcar line) features the work of more than 30 cooperative artists. This show highlights the printmaking of James Billiter, mosaics by Joyce Kaufman, and metal sculptures by Leslie Daly.

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. 513- 861-3638

Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m. Exhibit opening, part of Walk on Woodburn gallery and pub crawl

Manifest showcases a wide variety of the best works from around the country. For this opening, there are four distinct collections: “Art from Art,” works referencing other art; “Arboreal,” works based on trees; “H2O,” works based on water, along with cut paper art by Blake Conroy. Runs through Dec. 8.

An appreciation…

Longtime supporter of Matinee Musicale, May Festival and the CSO, Nancy Walker, passed away this past week at the age of 87. Matinee Musicale’s Thursday morning recital by the impressive Claire Huangci will be dedicated to her memory, and a memorial service will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, at Greenacres. Active until just recently, Nancy was a true force of nature in support of music in Cincinnati. We owe her an enormous debt of gratitude.