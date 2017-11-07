Cincinnati Opera gala draws on Pink Floyd, ‘La Traviata’

Saturday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., Music Hall Ballroom

Cincinnati Opera will toast its return to Music Hall and two highly anticipated operas of the new season during its gala, “Beauty and the Brick.”

Inspired by the romantic “La Traviata” and the Pink Floyd-based “Another Brick in the Wall,” the evening will begin with cocktails and a gourmet dinner. Alexandra Schoeny and Benjamin Lee will perform selections from “La Traviata.”

The Brick House Bash after-party at 9:30 p.m. will feature DJ Vikas and dancing. Attire for the evening is black tie or Pink Floyd chic.

Cathy Crain and Anne Zaring are co-chairing the gala. The honoree will be PNC.

Tickets start at $275 for the full gala or $25 for the after-party only. RSVPs are due this week.

Teddy Gumbleton, 513-768-5520 or tgumbleton@cincinnatiopera.org