Keep Cincinnati Beautiful to host inaugural fundraiser

Friday, Nov. 17, 7-11 p.m., HJ Benken Florist and Garden Center

Keep Cincinnati Beautiful will hold its first public fundraiser in preparation for its 40th anniversary in 2018.

The Cincy Block Party will include an open bar with beer and wine, DJ, silent auction, raffle and sweet and savory bites from local vendors. Silent auction items include one-of-a-kind art works, Rhinegeist gift basket, four-hour styling session from Nora Fink Personal Styling, a behind-the-scenes tour at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens and more.

“For almost 40 years, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful has been a longstanding partner of the City of Cincinnati and its 52 neighborhoods,” said Brad Lindner, KCB board president.

Over the past 10 years, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful has worked with almost 124,000 volunteers, collecting 8.7 million pounds of litter and debris, and planting more than 118,000 trees, flowers and shrubs all over Cincinnati. KCB has also reached more than 210,000 youth with education programming.

Tickets are $40 or two for $75 in advance; $50 each at the door.

Mark Antrobus at mark@keepcincinnatibeautiful.org or www.KeepCincinnatiBeautiful.org