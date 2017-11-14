Join in a Thanksgiving tradition: Walk off dinner first

There’s something about getting in a good run – or walk – before Thanksgiving dinner.

At the same time it’s creating a whole new family tradition, going for a good walk or run together may spoil your appetite for just spending the day stuffing your face.

The Thanksgiving Day Race includes both the Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day Run & Walk and the McDonald’s Kids Run for the Little Ones. Both events start at Paul Brown Stadium.

The 10K begins at 9 a.m. Runners and walkers can enter as individuals, families or groups.

The McDonald’s run is for kids ages 5-10. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and follows a loop course of about a quarter-mile on Second Street.

Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House, Girls on the Run, UC Barrett Cancer Center, Salvation Army, Literacy Network, Kilgour School, Clark Montessori, Goodwill, Accounting for Kids, Roger Bacon, Melanoma Know More, and more. Plus, the largest Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Kickoff takes place on the starting line and there’s a Goodwill Coat Drive.

thanksgivingdayrace.com