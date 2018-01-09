What to Do/See/Hear | Jan. 10-16

By Thomas Consolo

Now that we’ve been reminded that the thermometer does register above 32, it’s time to crawl out from under our blankets and see what’s going on in the area. As it turns out, there’s quite a lot. Here are a few highlights…

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Yes, Monday is a holiday, but not the partying kind. It’s a day to reflect on how American society continues to move from the least appealing aspects of our history – a celebration of what’s already been accomplished and a reminder that there’s still plenty left to do. There are events all day Monday, coordinated by the Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition, and more through the weekend. Those include:

Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. “Martin’s Dream”

This one-man show, designed for students, is written, directed and performed by Deondra Means and performed as part of the Cincinnati Children’s Theatre’s TCT on Tour program. Performances are at the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage (4015 Red Bank Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227).

Monday, Jan. 15, 8 a.m. King Legacy Awards Breakfast

The annual event at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center (50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202) features performing arts presentations and the MLK Jr. Dream Awards, given to youth and community leaders. Call 513-333-7706 for tickets.

Monday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m. 43rd Commemorative March

On its course from the Freedom Center to Music Hall, the annual march, which is open to the public, stops at Fountain Square for an 11 a.m. interfaith prayer service.

Monday, Jan. 15, noon. Commemorative Celebration

Another event that had to find a temporary home last year, this annual celebration is also back home at Music Hall (1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202). The schedule includes entertainment and a keynote address by University of Cincinnati sociology professor Littisha Bates.

Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Freedom Center. Free admission

The Freedom Center opens its doors for free all day. (Admission still required for special exhibits.)

SEASONAL SENDOFF

Behringer-Crawford Museum | 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011; 859-491-4003

Through Sunday, Jan. 14: Holiday Toy Trains

The last holdout of holiday-themed displays (with trains, of course) closes this weekend.

DANCE

Exhale Dance Tribe | Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787 (ARTS)

Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. “Choreoscope”

Choreography by Exhale artistic directors Missy Lay Zimmer and Andrew Hubbard at the Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

Contemporary Arts Center | 44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-345-8400

Thursday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. “Displacement”

Syrian dancer and choreographer Mithkal Alzghair examines the Syrian body in the context of war, migration and revolution. With inspiration from Syrian folklore and folk dances. Special package with dinner from Metropole available. Repeats Friday, 7:30 p.m.

FILM

Woman’s Art Club of Cincinnati | 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont, OH 45227; 513-272-3700

Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. “Surviving Picasso”

The free Winter/Spring 2018 Art Flix series gets under way with this 1996 Merchant Ivory drama about Francoise Gilot, Pablo Picasso’s lover. Films continue into May.

LITERARY

Matthew Zory Photography | 334 Burns Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215; 513-821-5341

Saturday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m. Book launching party

Matthew Zory’s book of spectacular photographs of Music Hall’s transformation is finally here. Sample some of Zory’s powerful images in M&M’s September 2017 issue. The launch party is at Ascension and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Wyoming.

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-0717

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m. An evening with David Giffels

The acclaimed author of “The Hard Way on Purpose” – a New York Times Book Review editor’s choice – launches his new book, “Furnishing Eternity,” at this event co-hosted by Joseph-Beth Booksellers.

MUSIC

Amicus Duo | First Lutheran Church, 1208 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-476-8224

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. Coleman Itzkoff, cello; Alin Melik-Adamyan, piano

Cincinnati native Itzkoff is the prodigiously talented son of CSO violinist Gerald Itzkoff and Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra principal violist Heidi Yenney. Coleman is doing his best to surpass his ultra-talented parents, having already won numerous chamber music awards. He and Melik-Adamyan were second-place winners in the 2017 Boulder (CO) International Chamber Music Competition, for example. A special opportunity to hear some powerful emerging stars.

Cincinnati Song Initiative | 620 Greenup St., Covington, KY 41011; 859-431-0020

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m. “Americana: How Beautiful They Were”

One of the Song Initiative’s running series puts a spotlight on American art song. This program offers performances at area libraries of words by Emily Dickinson and Virginia Woolf as set by, respectively, Aaron Copland and Dominick Argento. Presented in cooperation with Cincinnati Chamber Opera. Program repeats Thursday (6 p.m.) at Kenton County’s Durr branch in Independence; Saturday (2 p.m.) at the Cincinnati and Hamilton County’s main branch downtown; and Sunday (3 p.m.) at Kenton County’s Erlanger branch.

Vocal Arts Ensemble | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8837

Friday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. “Canticle”

The area’s premiere professional choral ensemble offers a special encore presentation of Kile Smith’s “Canticle,” commissioned and premiered by VAE and based the “Spiritual Canticle,” the great mystical work of St. John of the Cross. The concert is a bonus of the group’s project to record the work under music director Craig Hella Johnson.

The National | Smale Park, 100 Ted Berry Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-352-6180

Save-the-date: April 28: “Homecoming”

No, you didn’t just go through a time warp. We mention this now because tickets for the two-night stand at Smale Riverfront Park – in association with the growing MusicNOW celebration – have just gone on sale. The National’s concerts last year were must-sees, so don’t miss this year’s.

VISUAL ART

It’s a big transition week with lots of comings and goings, including…

Openings

Opens Friday, Jan. 12: Art Academy of Cincinnati (1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-562-6262) – Faculty Exhibition 2018, works by nearly 30 faculty members

Opens Saturday, Jan. 13: BasketShop Gallery (3105 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211) – “Feel Too Hard,” works of Easton A. Miller

Opens Saturday, Jan. 13: Fitton Center (101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011; 513-863-8873, x110) – “Steam,” art involving STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)

Opens Saturday, Jan. 13: Marta Hewett Gallery (1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-281-2780) – “Interwoven,” traditional and alternative textile materials and processes

Closings

Closes Friday, Jan. 12: Manifest (2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206; 513-861-3638) – eighth annual “Tapped,” 26 works by art students and their professors

Closes Sunday, Jan. 14: Miller Gallery (2715 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208; 513-871-4420) – works by David Yarrow

Closes Saturday, Jan. 13: Wave Pool (2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225) – “Tracing the Ground,” the language and iconography of maps and cartography