The fun is Off the Wall at Christ Hospital fundraiser

Thursday, April 19, 6:30 p.m., The Metropolitan Club, Covington

Christ Hospital Foundation Guild is geared up for Off the Wall: Transforming Cancer Care, an evening of art, dinner by the bite, drinks, silent auction and more, all to benefit The Christ Hospital Cancer Program.

The fundraiser is a fun-filled, lottery-style event with an array of work donated by artists, including wall art, pottery and jewelry. Guests will enjoy drinks and light fare, and each will receive a lottery number entitling him or her to quickly select a piece of art right “off the wall” if his/her number is called.

Tickets are $125, or $75 for those not participating in the art drawing.

TheChristHospital.com/offthewall