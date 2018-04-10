What to Do/Hear/See | April 11-17

By Thom Mariner (with an assist from Thomas Consolo)

Spring has sprung (finally) and events are blooming in abundance this coming week. There are many more than we could possibly include, so we’ve chosen a few to whet your appetite. Visit our arts listings for more…

Dance

College-Conservatory of Music | Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH 45221 . 513-556-4183

Thursday-Saturday, April 12-14. “Legends of Dance,” directed by Jiang Qi

Are you craving some classical ballet in the midst of all this contemporary dance we’ve been experiencing lately? This final program of CCM’s mainstage season offers two 19th-century choreographic masterpieces by Marius Petipa: excerpts from “La Bayadére” (1877, music by Ludwig Minkus) and “Sleeping Beauty” (1890, music by Tchaikovsky). The palate cleanser between all this Romanticism is José Limón’s 1964 masterwork, “A Choreographic Offering,” set to the magically austere “A Musical Offering” by J.S. Bach.

Film

Cincinnati Film Society | various locations

Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m.-noon. Workshop: Intro to Animation for Kids: ages 7-15 (at tvONE offices, 621 Wilmer Ave. #B, Cincinnati, OH 45226)

Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Professional Animation Workshop: ages 18 and up

Saturday, April 14, 1-3 p.m. Animation Workshop: ages 16 and up

Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. Inbetween Animation Festival Screening (Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220)

The CFS continues to bring new film experiences to Cincinnati. Here is a rare opportunity to view a wide range of animated films, some by regional artists, and also to learn about the craft of animation from experts in the field, no matter your age or skill level.

Music

Chamber Music Cincinnati | Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-342-6870

Wednesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. Artemis String Quartet

One of the world’s great string quartets, the award-winning Artemis band makes its record seventh appearance on this vaunted series. If you’ve never experienced the electricity of this intimate series featuring the best in the business, this concert closes the CMC season, so a final chance this year to find out what all the fuss is about. Three eras of the quartet repertoire are represented by Mozart, Bartók and Schumann.

concert:nova | Sabin Auditorium, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229

Wednesday, April 11, 8 p.m. “Your Brain on Music,” intersection between music, the mind and wellness

This always fascinating ensemble explores the effects music has on the brain in this unique program. Working with neuroscientist John Tew, and neuroradiologists Lily Wang and Todd Florin, c:n will examine the brains of cellist Ted Nelson and soprano Kemper Florin with both cinematic and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), as the musicians listen to, visualize and actually make music. Sounds pretty cool, right?

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Greaves Hall, Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights, KY 41099. 859-431-6216

Saturday, April 14, 7:30 p.m. “Open Mic Night at the KSO”

This weekend, the KSO shows off some of its most talented players in a program of lesser-known short concerti and pieces. Those concertos include some hidden gems – like Korngold’s one-movement cello concerto, taken from his score to the 1946 film “Deception” – to add to the evening of discovery. Other composers represented are Paul Dukas, Paul Hindemith, Pablo de Sarasate, Rodion Shchedrin and Eric Whitacre (the last conducted by your regular M&M events maven, Thomas Consolo, who will return to duties next week).

Also of note…

Christ Church Cathedral | 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817

Thursday and Friday, April 12 and 13, 7:30 p.m. Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London; Andrew Carwood, conductor; Simon Johnson, organist

No Promises Vocal Band | Northside Tavern, 4163 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

Wednesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. “Acapulco Alliance,” with Queen City Sisters – outstanding a cappella pop and jazz delivered with flair

Theater

The Carnegie | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-2030

April 14-29. “Motherhood Out Loud”

This show seems to speak specifically to parents, and is probably best suited for moms, so make it a girls’ night out and share in these tales of child-rearing, the suffering and the joys, en masse. Shows run three weekends: Friday and Saturday evenings, with a Sunday matinee.

Contemporary Arts Center | Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center, Seventh and Main streets, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400

Thursday-Saturday, April 12-14. “Kate McIntosh: In Many Hands,” U.S. premiere

Kinesthetic learners rejoice!

If you are all in for interacting vs. spectating, this is more of a multi-sensory experience than a performance. The audience is invited to “test, touch, listen, search and sniff,” to experiment with materials and encounter physical phenomena. This tactile laboratory is intended to heighten a “sensitization of nerves, a tuning of attention, a priming of curiosity,” as audience members take time to engage and explore with a variety of materials and objects. Shows run Thursday through Saturday evenings, with a Saturday matinee. Produced in cooperation with the Cincinnati Arts Association.

Visual Art

21c Museum Hotel | 609 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-578-6600

Thursday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. “Runway Rundown: Drop it Like It’s Haute”

Fashionistas! Glammify yourself and go get the inside scoop on the very best from this year’s international fashion shows in Paris, Milan, London and New York. Fashion blogger Olivia Johnson, a.k.a. ‘Baubles to Bubbles,’ hosts this fashion-forward event that is part TV viewing party and part social hour with fun noshing and liquid enhancements. Event begins “precisely” at 6:30, so plan accordingly!

While there, don’t miss the fascinating “The Future is Female” exhibit that runs through September.

Weston Art Gallery | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165

Friday, April 13, 6-8 p.m. Tom Bacher: “Per-4-Ming Trans-4-Ming Phos-4-S-Cent Paintings”

Cincinnatian Bacher returns to the Weston with his large-scale paintings depicting city, landscape, and abstract imagery, using phosphorescent pigments combined with acrylic medium. Bacher’s paintings dramatically transform in the dark as they emit stored light and colors that are unique to the phosphorescent palette. Perfect for this basement gallery space, consistently presenting some of the most interesting artists in the region. Runs through June 10.

While there, enjoy submissions that are part of Cincinnati Canstruction 2018, the unique competition among architects, engineers, designers and contractors to design and build fantastic, giant-sized structures made entirely out of canned foods, which are later donated to area food pantries.

Also of note…

Gallery 708 | 708 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH, 45202. 513-551-8171

Friday, April 13, 5-8 p.m. “Purpose/Re-purpose,” works made of repurposed materials by Robert Coomer, Judith Serling-Strum and Jeni Engel-Conley. Runs through May 28.

Marta Hewett Gallery | 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-281-2780

Friday, April 13, 7-9 p.m. (Q&A with the artist at 7:30 p.m.) “Forgotten Land,” narrative painting by Kevin Muente. Runs through June 9.

Thunder-Sky, Inc. | 4573 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-426-0477

Saturday, April 14, 6-10 p.m. “Pre-Existing Condition,” found and unfound materials incorporated by Amy Castelino, Blake Clark, Tracy Featherstone and Dion Hitchings. Runs through June 1.