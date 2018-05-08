Boy Scouts plan Preparing America’s Patriots event

Friday, May 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jaguar Land Rover Cincinnati

The Boy Scouts of America’s Dan Beard Council Hopewell District (Warren County) will host its second Preparing America’s Patriots fundraising event and silent auction. Participants will be treated to professionally driven guided tours by certified drivers on the Land Rover Challenge Quest track, available only for this event.

A highlight of the event is The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial, featuring 23 life-sized paintings of the Ohio-based Lima Company 3/25 Marines and Navy corpsman who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The memorial will be open to the public and free of charge for viewing May 11 and 12 at Jaguar Land Rover Cincinnati.

The event, which has a fundraising goal of $35,000, is designed to support at-risk youth in the Hopewell District, increase scouting awareness and improve communities through service projects. Warren County serves 2,500 Scouts and last year produced 72 Eagle Scouts.

Brian Thomas, 55KRC morning show host, will be the keynote speaker. Jenell Walton will be emcee. She is vice president of marketing and key initiatives for the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati and an Emmy Award-winning journalist.

Hosting the event will be Ed Neyra, president and CEO of Neyra Industries, which owns Jaguar Land Rover Cincinnati. Neyra came to the United States from Cuba as a refugee.

A silent auction will include artwork and a “Drive the Dream package,” which includes weekend use of a Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle.