Zoo La La promises a wild time

Friday, May 18, 7-11 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa habitat

As one of the Cincinnati Zoo’s newer events, Zoo La La is becoming summer’s wildest party for a purpose. The 2018 event will be presented by UC Health and chaired by Andy Kwiatkowski and AJ Upton.

The night out will include Zoo-nique cocktails, a raffle and the opportunity to see animals up close, including a Cheetah Encounter experience. Guests will tame their hunger with dinner by-the-bite from local restaurants and enjoy live entertainment from Cherry on Top.

Tickets are $100. New this year is a way to upgrade the Zoo La La experience with the Gorilla Ticket Package. For a $50 upgrade to the regular ticket, guests can hang with the gorilla troop and enjoy exclusive access to the VIP section in Gorilla World with special food, a private bar and an extra beer/wine ticket.

Zoo La La is hosted by the zoo’s Ambassador Council, young professionals committed to supporting the zoo’s mission. Funds raised through Zoo La La 2018 will support the Living Classroom Education Access Fund, providing free field trips to schools in need, as well as the Ambassador Council Future of the Zoo Fund.