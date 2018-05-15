Rey of Light raises $645K to support student aid

The Rey of Light Scholarship Benefit at DePaul Cristo Rey High School, led by Julie and Brian Ross, raised over $645,000. A sold-out crowd of more than 460 filled the DPCR Student Center for an evening of auctions, raffles, cocktails and dinner.

Rey of Light is the school’s largest fundraiser to support financial assistance for students. Every DePaul Cristo Rey student receives financial aid because the school serves only low-income students in a program that combines college-prep academics with a corporate work-study program.

