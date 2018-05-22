ToolBelt Ball nails it again for PWC

People Working Cooperatively’s ToolBelt Ball raised $220,000 to support the Modifications for Mobility program. The annual gala, held at Jack Casino, included a silent auction, raffles, a wine and bourbon pull, and more.

For 43 years, PWC has served low-income, elderly homeowners and people with disabilities by providing home repair and modification services to help residents stay safely in their homes.

