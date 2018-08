Saturday, Aug. 11, 7-11 p.m., Anderson Pavilion, Smale Riverfront Park

The Bethesda Foundation is hosting Gourmet Melodies, an evening to benefit Hospice of Cincinnati.

Guests will enjoy live music, dinner by-the-bite, craft beers and fine wines, while taking in river and city views.

Performing at the annual event will be Queen City Silver Stars, My Brother’s Keeper, Wild Carrot with Kyle Meadows & Lauren Schloemer and The Burning Caravan.

Tickets are $100.