Saturday, Nov. 3, Jack Casino

Meryl Juran and Judy Kadetz are co-chairing Jewish Family Service’s third biennial Dancing With Our Stars fundraising gala.

Local celebrity dancers will lace up their dance shoes and perform with professional partners in a battle to raise the most money and be crowned the winner.

Juran and Kadetz have been active agency volunteers, delivering food with the Dr. Samuel S. Rockwern Passover Delivery of Jewish Family Service project to families experiencing financial difficulty.

“Jewish Family Service provides a multitude of vital services to the community, which improves the quality of life for so many individuals,” Juran said.