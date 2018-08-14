Monday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center

Author Ron Chernow will deliver a talk on “Grant,” his new biography of President Ulysses S. Grant, as part of an event sponsored by Friends of the Public Library and the Eva Jane Romaine Coombe Fund.

Chernow won the Pulitzer Prize for a biography of the first U.S. president, “Washington: A Life.” He was the historical adviser for the award-winning musical “Hamilton,” which was inspired by his bestselling biography. A recipient of the National Humanities Medal, Chernow also is a commentator on politics, business and finance.

Tickets on sale now! 621-ARTS (2787), cincinnatiarts.org or Cincinnati Arts Association ticket office at the Aronoff Center