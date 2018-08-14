Festival of Faiths celebrates religious diversity

Greater Cincinnati’s first Festival of Faiths, held in June at Xavier University’s Cintas Center, brought together over 2,000 neighbors, families and spiritual leaders to celebrate religious diversity with an interfaith devotional observance, faith-based exhibits, meditations, art, music and activities for children.

The festival attracted 24 faith communities representing 12 world religions. The theme Compassion through Action recognized the faith community’s role in advancing a civil, just and welcoming community for all. Sponsored by the Bridges of Faith Trialogue, the event aimed to help unify the faith community by focusing on similarities and celebrating spiritual and cultural differences.

Click on a thumbnail below to view full photo gallery from the event.