Festival of Faiths celebrates religious diversity
Greater Cincinnati’s first Festival of Faiths, held in June at Xavier University’s Cintas Center, brought together over 2,000 neighbors, families and spiritual leaders to celebrate religious diversity with an interfaith devotional observance, faith-based exhibits, meditations, art, music and activities for children.
The festival attracted 24 faith communities representing 12 world religions. The theme Compassion through Action recognized the faith community’s role in advancing a civil, just and welcoming community for all. Sponsored by the Bridges of Faith Trialogue, the event aimed to help unify the faith community by focusing on similarities and celebrating spiritual and cultural differences.
cincifestivaloffaiths.org
Spiritual leader Fred Desai of the Zoroastrian community giving a reading (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Spiritual leaders participating in the Festival of Faiths opening ceremonies (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Festival co-chairs Maria Munir and Sandy Kaltman extending greetings on behalf of the steering committee (not pictured, co-chair Rev. Canon Manoj Zacharia) (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Rabbi Gary Zola, Imam Hossam Musa, the Rev. Acharya Kailash Sharma (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Dena and Mayor John Cranley (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Exhibitors from the Cincinnati Friars community (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Shalom Israeli folk dancers performing at the festival (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Maria Munir and singers of the Al-Nasheed Group from the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati performing at the festival (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Praise and the Nigerian Cultural Group performing at the festival (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Members of the Natya Hasta School of Dance performing at the festival (Photo by Adeeva’s Photography)
Trialogue members Danya Karram, Jan Armstrong Cobb and Roula Allouch Esq.
(Photo provided by wangnews.net)
Trialogue member Charleston C.K. Wang with “Pope Francis”
(Photo provided by wangnews.net)
Kareem Simpson joined by steering committee members Rev. Paul Booth Jr. and Bruce Seidel
(Photo provided by wangnews.net)
